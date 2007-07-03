Fujitsu Launches 300GB Portable USB Drive

At a time when most portable 2.5-in. USB drives are maxing out in the 160GB to 200GB range, Fujitsu decided to set its own amazing 300GB platter to the task. Today it unveiled a 300GB bus-powered external drive that should be in stores by September. It's got a 16-point omnidirectional shock mounting plus an integrated USB 2.0 cable for easy access. The software suite includes Apricorn Inc.'s EZ Gig II for Windows backup-ware, Second Copy 2000 for file management and Cryptainer for encryption. Total cost of ownership? US$229.

FUJITSU INTRODUCES THE WORLD'S HIGHEST CAPACITY, SECURE, 2.5" PORTABLE EXTERNAL HARD DISK DRIVE

External 2.5" Hard Disk Drive with up to 300GB1 Capacity Provides Record-Breaking Storage, Backup, and Security Solution for Mobile Users

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 2, 2007 - Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc., one of the world's leading suppliers of innovative computer products including hard disk drives, peripherals and biometric security solutions, today launched its new travel-ready and world's highest capacity 2.5" External Hard Disk Drive (HDD) for the U.S. market. Featuring up to 300GB of storage space in a sleek, compact design, the new External HDDs are built on the Fujitsu mobile hard disk technology, providing an ideal solution for users looking for a portable HDD with industry-leading capacity.

Designed for the busy mobile professional, the Fujitsu External Hard Disk Drive comes equipped with all of the necessary components to enable users to take their data wherever they go. The slim device includes an integrated USB 2.0 cable to allow for quick and easy connectivity. Additionally, because the product is USB bus-powered, a laptop can lend the device the necessary power without external resources required. Users can also be assured that their data will be protected with the distinctive 16-point omnidirectional shock mounting design, which helps to reduce the effect of impact.

For extra security and backup convenience, the Fujitsu External HDDs are also bundled with a comprehensive Data Protection Suite for PC. Apricorn Inc.'s EZ Gig IIÂ® for WindowsÂ® enables a system to be backed up as an image or an exact clone, while at the same time permitting backups to be compressed into a single file, allowing individual files to be restored, and providing security with password protection. There is also the CryptainerÂ® encryption program that helps guarantee privacy, with the AES 256 or BlowfishÂ®448 bit encryption.

One gigabyte (GB) = one billion bytes; accessible capacity will be less and actual capacity depends on the operating environment and formatting.

Finally, to ensure data integrity, Second CopyÂ® 2000 synchronising software coordinates file sharing and backup between multiple computers.

"We are proud to launch the world's highest capacity 2.5" External HDD product into the marketplace at a time when consumers are demanding more storage, compact designs, and features that advance the level of data security," said Lorne Wilson, senior vice president, sales and marketing, Fujitsu Computer Products of America, Inc. "Fujitsu has almost forty years of experience in the hard disk drive industry, and we have successfully expanded our 2.5" HDD business over the last fourteen years. As a result of our focus and commitment to R&D, we have been able to leverage our expertise in this field to create an ideal solution for portable backup and storage solutions."

Available in capacities of up to 300GB and featuring a user-friendly interface, the new Fujitsu device is an excellent solution for backing up and storing work files, MP3s, videos and photos. Additionally, the external hard disk drive can be utilised as a backup application for an entire PC system.

Pricing and Availability The Fujitsu External Hard Disk Drive 300GB/4200RPM is available for $229 (U.S. MSRP) and is also available in a 120GB/5400RPM version for $129 (U.S. MSRP) through Fujitsu authorised distributors and retail channels in the third quarter of 2007 in the U.S. market.