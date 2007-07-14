Fujifilm IS Pro Digital SLR Camera Has Predator Vision

Forget the visible light spectrum, any camera can hack that. The Fujifilm IS Pro is the most recent camera in Fujifilm's pro lineup that can shoot in the ultraviolet and infrared spectrums as well. Tooled for professional snoops, it also has such gumshoey features as one-touch black-and-white Live Image Preview, post capture face-detection that identifies up to 10 faces per image and Mirror Lock-Up and Shutter Delay to reduce image blur in a long exposure. It's simply the choicest thing to accompany your coffee thermos and box of doughnuts on those long overnight stakeouts. Jump for the details, right from the horse's mouth.

FUJIFILM LAUNCHES LATEST IN LINE OF INFRARED DIGITAL CAMERAS

Fujifilm IS Pro Makes it Easier for Law Enforcement Agencies to Enter Into UV and IR Investigative Photography

Valhalla, NY, July 13, 2007 - Following up on the success of the FinePix S3 Pro UVIR and IS-1 infrared digital cameras, Fujifilm today announced the IS Pro, the latest in a line that has proved popular with technical, law enforcement, medical research and scientific communities.

The IS Pro utilizes Fujifilm's Super CCD Pro and Real Photo Processor Pro technology to see light from the ultraviolet (UV), visible and infrared (IR) portion of the spectrum (approx. 380nm - 1000nm). It also benefits from compatibility with Nikon F mount lenses and Nikon iTTL flash systems, making it a cost effective solution for law enforcement agencies that already have Nikon components.

In addition, and to accommodate the growing needs of its specialized customers, Fujifilm has produced several system packages for the IS Pro digital SLR. These system packages range from the basic camera kit to advanced full system kits, along with a new set of UV and IR filters.

Dark opaque filters that cover the lens often render the viewfinder useless, so the IS Pro carries specialized features useful for investigative photography, such as a special quick activate one touch Live Image Preview (black and white) mode that can be activated by pressing the "Display/Back" button for three seconds. This makes fast access to Live Preview mode much easier when used on forensic copy stand tables in dark room environments. Its Mirror Lock-Up and Shutter Delay features also aid in reducing image blur during long exposures. It also has a specially formulated protective CCD glass filter that was designed to help protect the Super CCD Pro from dust and general maintenance damage while maximizing its UV and IR gathering potential.

"We're very excited to be offering this highly-anticipated camera to customers here in the U.S.," said Darin Pepple, consumer and professional marketing manager with Fujifilm's Electronic Imaging Division. "With our different kits, at different price levels, we are making it easier for law enforcement agencies to achieve a quick, cost-effective solution for entering into UV and IR investigative photography."

Live Image CCD Preview Fujifilm pioneered Live Image CCD Preview for DSLRs. The IS Pro provides a 30-second Live Image CCD preview to the camera's LCD monitor directly from the imaging sensor in color or black and white. To further improve the process, the Live Image Preview can be digitally magnified and brightness adjusted to improve focusing accuracy or to compensate for light intensity. The video image can also be viewed on an NTSC/PAL monitor, or on the PC over the camera's USB 2.0 connection directly from Fujifilm's optional HyperUtility HS-V3 software.

Fujifilm's Post Capture Face Detection The camera can be used for conventional daylight photography by adding a UVIR cut filter to the lens. And with Fujifilm's Post Capture Face Detection, after capture faces are automatically zoomed in during playback to confirm focus and exposure of up to 10 faces per image. Skin color quality is dependent on the brand of UVIR cut filter used.

Fujifilm IS Pro Digital SLR Kits The four kits available in the U.S. come with a free online introduction to Fujifilm Forensic Infrared Photography from BioMed Studios, with additional courses available for a fee.

1. $2599.95 Body Only - Camera Body; Battery; Charger

2. $2699.95 Basic System Kit - Camera Body; Battery; Charger; AC Adapter; HyperUtility HS-V3 Software; CCD Dust Blower

3. $3799 Forensic Filter System Kit - Camera Body; AC Adapter; Battery Charger; AC Adapter; HyperUtility HS-V3 Software; CCD Dust Blower; Peca Products 67mm Filter Kit with 7 IR, 1 UVIR (18a), 1 UVIR Blocking, three step rings: 55-58, 58-67, 62-67; 15' Combo USB/Firewire Cable (S3/S5 Compatible); Rubber Camera Body Armor by Made Products

4. $4999 Forensic System Kit with Zeiss Lens - Camera Body; AC Adapter; Battery Charger; Zeiss 50mm Macro 1:2 F2.0 Lens with IR focusing offset marking (Not suitable for UV photography. UV requires a quartz UV lens for optimal UV performance); HyperUtility Software HS-V3 Software; CCD Dust Blower; Peca Products 67mm Filter Kit with 7 IR, 1 UVIR (18a), 1 UVIR Blocking, three step rings; 55-58, 58-67, 62-67; 15' Combo USB/ Firewire Cable (S3/S5 Compatible); Rubber Camera Body Armor by Made Products

UV and IR Filters Two of the kits listed above contain a collection of forensic UV and IR filters from Peca Products, Inc. They are the most common, yet hard to find set of filters that most forensic specialists use during investigations.

"Dealers are often asked to suggest filters for use with our cameras" said Darin Pepple. "Now that guesswork is gone, and purchasing a forensic camera system has been simplified."

Improving Workflow An optional IS Pro firmware upgrade due out later this Autumn will support in camera TIFF file formats in three resolutions. In addition, Fujifilm USA will offer an optional Bar Code Scanner option that allows for alpha-numeric data read by the bar code reader directly into the IS Pro's image file as part of the EXIF header in JPEG, TIFF and RAW file formats. This data can later be recalled so that images are synched to databases using special software programs.

Bar codes of driver's licenses, employee IDs, automotive VIN tags, credit cards, evidence tags, or any object with a bar code can be recorded directly to the camera. The same can also be accomplished with a magnetic card reader. Fujifilm provides an optional kit ($479.95) that includes a fully programmed and ready to use Symbol/Motorola LS2208 bar code reader with RS232 Kit and AC Adapter, Nikon MC-35 GPS/Serial Camera Adapter, Kingston 2GB Compact Flash Card, Scan to Reprogram Setup Card, and Tenba carrying case.

Fujifilm's optional Hyper Utility Software HS-V3 version 1.1 enables tethered shooting direct to a MAC or PC, with control from the camera or computer via a USB 2.0 connection. This option significantly speeds image capture and quality verification. Its Split Screen Mode allows photographers to fine tune the focus through a series of quick succession shots. This feature is highly useful during very low light UV photography where Live Image Preview becomes difficult. In addition, Live Image Preview from the computer is possible via its USB connection. Using the PC Capture mode can reduce or limit the photographer's exposure to harmful UV light by placing distance between the photographer and the object being photographed. Advanced RAW file conversion to JPEG, TIFF 8 bit and TIFF 16 bit is also provided by the HyperUtility HS-V3 software.