Free to air EPG coming... soon?

Good news: FreeTV Australia (a body that represents the free-to-air networks) has announced the networks will release a free EPG.

Bad news: This will be a conditional free EPG, given only to those hardware / PVR suppliers whose kit fits in with the tech restraints FreeTV Australia wants imposed.

Two steps forward, one step back? No dates for implementations. The announcement has a great spot of triple speak, actually - "set to transform... by paving the way for the development of..." So, in essence, they have announced that, after years of planning, they have laid a few pavers. Tops work! -Seamus Byrne

"Free TV Networks usher in new era of digital TV." [FreeTV] Massive blow to free-to-air TV [The Age] Thanks to Miles for the tip!

