Free iPhone Ringtones from iTunes

TUAW's post on how to rip the 30-second track samples from iTunes for use on an iPhone is evil, brilliant and I love it. The secret: export a playlist from the iTunes store, download the MP4 sample clips, and upload them using iFuntastic. Stick it to the carriers who overcharge for ringtones of songs you probably already own! Not only is iTunes sourcing the ringtones, but the 30-second clips are generally the best parts of the song for ringtone use. I hope Apple rewrites the way ringtone sales are done the same way they made paid online music a satisfying experience, but until then, it's going to be a repeat of the Napster scenario. [TUAW]