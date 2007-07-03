Four-Way USB Hub with Extender Cable from Elecom

Elecom has come out with two ingenious four-way USB hubs that look like they would be more at home in a tool box than on your desk.

Available in four colors - black, blue, gray and white - the U2H-FC024S is a drum design for you to roll the cable up on - so no more office spaghetti. Its brother, the U2H-FC034S has four suction pads so that you can attach it to wherever for more stabillity. Weighing 80 grams, they are available in Japan for a smigeon under $30.

