The two-iPhones-per-person rule instituted for people who lined up on launch day? Out the window. You can now buy four iPhones in the SF store, and possibly even more depending on how your local Apple store operates. Go nuts, but don't expect much for them if you're eBaying.
Four iPhones Per Person at Apple Stores
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.