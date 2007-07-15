Fossil Analog/Digital Goes Both Ways

This bi-chronical watch from Fossil has a hard time explaining exactly what it is it does to its parents thanks to its dual analog and digital face. The left side is analog, reading numbers in a vertical configuration, whereas the main chunk of the rest of the face has two hands and tells time in an analog fashion. Does this look cool? Definitely. Will you be totally confused if you accidentally change one time to be slightly off from the other? You bet. [Fossil via Fossil via Technabob]