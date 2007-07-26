Kayvan Novak probably isn't a name you're too familiar with. If you recognized the name as the guy who played Arash in the film Syriana, stop reading this post and go try out for Jeopardy or something. For those of you still here, Kayvan has a new series kicking off in the UK called Fonejacker, a run-of-the-mill prank-call show that looks like it may rise above its failed predecessors (think Comedy Central's "Crank Yankers"). In this clip, he plays a linguistically challenged foreigner trying to buy some electronics, most notably a "Joovcuh DoovdÃ© player" and a "Joovcuh Lookada Tuv." Don't get it? You will. [Fonejacker via Nothing To Do With Arbroath]
Fonejacker Prank Calls A UK Electronics Store
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.