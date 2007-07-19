Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

FlickIM: Another AIM Client For the iPhone

flickim.jpgEveryone and their three-legged dog is coming up with an IM client for the iPhone, but this latest one from FlickIM isn't quite good enough to dethrone our current champ, JiveTalk. FlickIM may have a fancy messaging interface and a cool contact selection dropdown (the default Safari selector), but it doesn't have any options, it signs out all other AIM accounts, there's only AIM support, and you can't scroll up to see past messages. But it does have saved message delivery (that could be an AIM thing, actually) to store your messages when your EDGE is acting up. [FlickIM]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles