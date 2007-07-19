FlickIM: Another AIM Client For the iPhone

Everyone and their three-legged dog is coming up with an IM client for the iPhone, but this latest one from FlickIM isn't quite good enough to dethrone our current champ, JiveTalk. FlickIM may have a fancy messaging interface and a cool contact selection dropdown (the default Safari selector), but it doesn't have any options, it signs out all other AIM accounts, there's only AIM support, and you can't scroll up to see past messages. But it does have saved message delivery (that could be an AIM thing, actually) to store your messages when your EDGE is acting up. [FlickIM]