Flash Memory Capacity, Officially Doubled

nano2cry.gif A startup named Nanosys claims they have found a way to double flash memory capacity. Their secret is to create metal nanocrystals to boost memory surface area like skyscrapers. And while the idea is by no means new, Nanosys has figured out how to viably bring this process into mass production—something that has thwarted research institutions in the past. Nanosys has signed legitimate deals with Intel and Micron Technologies, with products utilizing metal nanocrystals expected sometime in 2009. Now they just need to figure out how to double it again...and again...and... [technologyreview]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

