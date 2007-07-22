Flash Memory Capacity, Officially Doubled

A startup named Nanosys claims they have found a way to double flash memory capacity. Their secret is to create metal nanocrystals to boost memory surface area like skyscrapers. And while the idea is by no means new, Nanosys has figured out how to viably bring this process into mass production—something that has thwarted research institutions in the past. Nanosys has signed legitimate deals with Intel and Micron Technologies, with products utilizing metal nanocrystals expected sometime in 2009. Now they just need to figure out how to double it again...and again...and... [technologyreview]

