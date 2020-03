If you're wearing one of those colorful wristbands anyway, might as well store some data on it, and this USB Flash Drive Wrist Band from Brando is more than happy to help you pack 512MB on board. No, that's not much data, but this is about the most painless way to carry around data there is. The price is right, too.

Just plunk down $25 and you're good to go. Now, which color means what? There are six of them to choose from, so get your message straight and strap one on. [Brando, via Krunker]