Fit Fingers GripGlider Relieves Carpal Tunnel, Strengthens Wrists

We're on the computer nearly 18 hours a day, so it's a miracle that we haven't developed carpal tunnel or RSI yet. If we did, we'll have one of these GripGlider Wristiciser wrist exercisers to relieve the pain. Just a few minutes a day doing "dozens of exercises" can take away your pain and get you back online and making inane comments at Fark with the best of them. [FeelGoodStore via Popgadget]