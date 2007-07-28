First iPhone Class-Action Suit Against Apple and AT&T

It was bound to happen. It seems that a guy called Trujillo has been the first to file a class-action suit against Apple and AT&T because of the iPhone. The reason? You guessed, it's the battery. Read all about this dumbtastically stupid lawsuit, including the entire complaint text, after the jump.Trujillo, hopefuly not related to the former Dominican dictator, claims that he didn't know that the battery is a "sealed unit with it's [sic]battery soldered inside" and that:

The battery enclosed in the iPhone can only be charged approximately 300 times before it will be in need of replacement, necessitating a new battery annually for owners of the iPhone.

Putting aside that this guy's lawyer's grammar is worse than mine, is he really that ignorant? Does he think that the judge is going to be stupid? (OK, you don't need to answer that. It was a rhetorical question.)

The fact is that the iPhone battery lasts for more than "300" charges and doesn't need to be changed after that. According to Apple, the battery "is designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity after 400 full charge and discharge cycles."

[Thanks Chop]