First Aerial iPhone Photo From R/C Plane

Three guys with a mission: use an iPhone mounted in a R/C plane to snap a photo from the air. The problem: you can't make photos without touching the iPhone screen with a human finger. And a live one, at that. And no, the camera application can't be controlled remotely using Wi-Fi. So how did they solve it?

AU: I call dumb on this. Yeah, technically interesting, but c'mon! Do it with a cheapie toy camera, not an iPhone... -SB.

They used a Q-tip damp with salt water, which they attached to a remote controlled servo. But before you run to make your own ghetto iPhone stylus, there's a last piece you will need: a battery and a cable to carry a low current to the Q-tip. This simulates the electricity that you have in your body - what the iPhone uses to recognize human touch. It worked perfectly, as you can see here:

Absolute genius. [Pict'Earth]