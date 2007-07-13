Firewinder Turns Wind Into Light

The more the wind blows, the brighter Firewinder glows. The concept utilizes a corkscrew with light wrapped around the edges of the spiral, which spins when wind strikes it from any direction, converting the power generated by this spin into usable energy. It's certainly a cool idea, and if found to be reliable enough for small lights or storefronts, the Firewinder might corkscrew its way off the cutting room floor and into our hearts. [BubbleBlog via Yanko]