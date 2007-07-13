The more the wind blows, the brighter Firewinder glows. The concept utilizes a corkscrew with light wrapped around the edges of the spiral, which spins when wind strikes it from any direction, converting the power generated by this spin into usable energy. It's certainly a cool idea, and if found to be reliable enough for small lights or storefronts, the Firewinder might corkscrew its way off the cutting room floor and into our hearts. [BubbleBlog via Yanko]
Firewinder Turns Wind Into Light
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.