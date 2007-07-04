FCC Gives HTC Cavalier Green Light

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

HTC-Cava.jpgFans of the popular HTC Excalibur (T-Mobile Dash) should be excited to hear that the smartphone's anticipated successor, the HTC Cavalier, has been approved by the FCC. We already saw the thing get unboxed months ago, but for those of you with short memories, the Cavalier has 3G connectivity—a make-or-break feature for most people looking at smartphones these days—Windows Mobile 6, a 400MHz processor, and a 2-megapixel camera.

Now all the Cavalier needs is a US carrier and we'll finally be able to get our eager hands on it. With the presence of GSM support, we wouldn't be surprised to see T-Mobile pick it up. Given AT&T's lackluster handling of the iPhone release, we're hoping their hands are too tightly tied to grab hold of the Cavalier. [FCC]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

