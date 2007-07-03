Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Fantasea FP-5000 Underwater Housing Keeps Nikon Coolpix P5000 Dry

fantasea_front.jpg If you've been lusting after that Nikon Coolpix P5000 - but you have a hankering to take it deep underwater - now you can satisfy your jones with this Fantasea FP-5000 underwater housing. Sure, at $US245, it costs almost as much as the camera, but you can still control every feature and nuance of Nikon's highly capable shooter, and keep it dry and protected at the same time.

Its makers are so sure of this housing's water tightness, it will replace your Coolpix camera if there's any water leakage. It's also accessory friendly, with a 46mm port ring thread that lets you hook up accessory lenses and filters, as well as a mounting base onto which you can attach LED flash units and other cool stuff for your Coolpix.

Press Release [Fantasea]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles