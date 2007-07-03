Fantasea FP-5000 Underwater Housing Keeps Nikon Coolpix P5000 Dry

If you've been lusting after that Nikon Coolpix P5000 - but you have a hankering to take it deep underwater - now you can satisfy your jones with this Fantasea FP-5000 underwater housing. Sure, at $US245, it costs almost as much as the camera, but you can still control every feature and nuance of Nikon's highly capable shooter, and keep it dry and protected at the same time.

Its makers are so sure of this housing's water tightness, it will replace your Coolpix camera if there's any water leakage. It's also accessory friendly, with a 46mm port ring thread that lets you hook up accessory lenses and filters, as well as a mounting base onto which you can attach LED flash units and other cool stuff for your Coolpix.

Press Release [Fantasea]