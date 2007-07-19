Fancy Bathroom Puts Your Fuzzy Toilet Seat Cover to Shame

You know what? I'm sick of taking a shower while standing in a boring old bathtub. I think, at this point in my life, I deserve something a bit classier. That's why I've decided to upgrade my bathroom to this Hoesch Sensamare Komplettbad Modern Luxury Bathroom design. Sure, it's probably against my lease to totally gut renovate my bathroom, but documents can't chain this guy down. Bring on the fancy wood finishes, the spa treatments, the glass shower, the chromatherapy lights and the floating counter. Just charge it to Gawker Media, please. [Product Page via Trendir]