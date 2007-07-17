Fake Foreskin Gadgets Create Real Foreskin Out of Other Skin

John Long, a man, really misses his foreskin. This is why Mr. Long bought the TLC Tugger, a lampshade-like device that's made to pull a faux-foreskin out of shaft skin. You stick your member into the lampshade-like connector and tie the other end to your thigh, which then tugs on your shaft skin the entire day. Does this gadget actually work? Beats us.

There's actually four pages of this article talking about how men are using gadgets like the TLC tugger to "restore" their foreskin, but we'll leave the wonder of discovery up to you readers. [HoustonPress]