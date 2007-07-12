Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

EyeClops Magnifies Anything 200x, Sends Images to TV Screen

EyeClops%20Butterfly%20TV.jpgThe EyeClops is a handheld microscope that looks like a grotesque eyeball, but can help you see that strange world that's teeming with life right there in front of you, right under your nose. It magnifies everything 200x , but its design is about 800x as goofy as a typical microscope.

eyeclops2.jpgYou just plug the $50 EyeClops into a composite video input on any TV, point its bleary eye at your object of interest, and suddenly everything is in living color, up in your face in a super close-up on the TV screen. eyeclops.jpg If you go to your doctor's office or to a scientific laboratory and they are using one of these, head directly to the nearest exit. But for just plain ogling your boogers, scars or household insects, it might be good for a laugh or two. [Toys R Us ]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

