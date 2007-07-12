EyeClops Magnifies Anything 200x, Sends Images to TV Screen

The EyeClops is a handheld microscope that looks like a grotesque eyeball, but can help you see that strange world that's teeming with life right there in front of you, right under your nose. It magnifies everything 200x , but its design is about 800x as goofy as a typical microscope.

You just plug the $50 EyeClops into a composite video input on any TV, point its bleary eye at your object of interest, and suddenly everything is in living color, up in your face in a super close-up on the TV screen. If you go to your doctor's office or to a scientific laboratory and they are using one of these, head directly to the nearest exit. But for just plain ogling your boogers, scars or household insects, it might be good for a laugh or two. [Toys R Us ]