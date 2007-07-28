There's been a sad setback for Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic space tourism company today: an explosion during a rocket motor test killed two people and injured another four. It's not clear exactly what happened, but sometime earlier today the nitrous oxide motor exploded on a remote pad at the Mojave Air and Space port, mangling an 18-wheeler and spewing debris hundreds of feet. It's not known who was killed or what effect this will have on Virgin Galactic's future, but we'll keep you updated. [CNN]
Explosion at Virgin Galactic Motor Test Kills Two
