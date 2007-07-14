Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Exclusive: Gears Of War Script Eyes On

gearsofscript.jpg

I was talking to the Midway folks about Unreal Tournament III earlier today and the way the game will allow PS3 users to upload original content to the console when Mark Rein, veep of Epic Games, walked up.

It was a bit hot and he was fanning himself with what looked to be a sizeable pad of paper with a Gears of War cover. Turns out it was the movie script, well a form of the script for the movie. Rein said in a recent meeting with the script writer he apologized that he had only had time to read through the first 22 pages of the script. Not to worry, says the writer, and laid on him this special little Gears book. a graphic novelization of the script created specific for executives who don't have time to read the entire thing."I got him to sign it," Rein said showing me. What he wouldn't show me, well take a picture of, was the inside of the book. He did leaf through it until he got to one page, the top filled with dark images bathed in red and earth tons, the bottom filled with several lines of clean, white text.

"I love this line," Rein said, and began to read out of it, out loud to both of us. The last line "today we all get fucked gentlemen" seemed to resonate in the empty hallway when he was done.

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles