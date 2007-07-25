Everything is a Transformer

What if everything—not just guns and badass cars—transformed into a lethal robot? We're talking, like, you pick up a box of Maxi Pads for your sweetie, and they turn into a robot in the shopping cart, saving your life during a robbery (not to mention your self-esteem). Here's a brief glance at what such a world would look like...other than perfect. [somethingawful via gearfuse]