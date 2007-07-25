What if everything—not just guns and badass cars—transformed into a lethal robot? We're talking, like, you pick up a box of Maxi Pads for your sweetie, and they turn into a robot in the shopping cart, saving your life during a robbery (not to mention your self-esteem). Here's a brief glance at what such a world would look like...other than perfect. [somethingawful via gearfuse]
Everything is a Transformer
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.