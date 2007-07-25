Most people may already be happy enough with 1 and 10 Gigabit speeds, but most people don't stream HD movies or move around entire hard drives over their network. The Ethernet Alliance knows this, and has just laid out a roadmap detailing how they're going to add 40 Gigabit and 100 Gigabit speeds to the Ethernet standard. Both these will start out in the server space (read: not for you), but will trickle down to the home and home office within the next few years. [ExtremeTech - Thanks Dom!]
Ethernet Speeds Head to 40, 100 Gigabit Next
