Ethernet Speeds Head to 40, 100 Gigabit Next

Most people may already be happy enough with 1 and 10 Gigabit speeds, but most people don't stream HD movies or move around entire hard drives over their network. The Ethernet Alliance knows this, and has just laid out a roadmap detailing how they're going to add 40 Gigabit and 100 Gigabit speeds to the Ethernet standard. Both these will start out in the server space (read: not for you), but will trickle down to the home and home office within the next few years. [ExtremeTech - Thanks Dom!]