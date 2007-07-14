Engrave Your iPhone

Device Nine Six in Los Angeles is doing laser etchings on iPhones, although we bet it zaps your warranty on first burn. Here's a vid:

Behold the glory of what we can only assume is the Jaegermeister reindeer emblazoned upon the shiny backside of one lucky person's phone. Device Nine Six will go above and beyond the simple text-only engraving offered by Apple on their iPod products; their rule is, "If you can print it on a piece of paper, we can engrave it." If you're in the area and dying for some personalization, hit them up for a burn session. $30. [Device Nine Six via Cool Hunting]