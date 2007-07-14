Engrave Your iPhone

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

engravediphone.jpg Device Nine Six in Los Angeles is doing laser etchings on iPhones, although we bet it zaps your warranty on first burn. Here's a vid:

Behold the glory of what we can only assume is the Jaegermeister reindeer emblazoned upon the shiny backside of one lucky person's phone. Device Nine Six will go above and beyond the simple text-only engraving offered by Apple on their iPod products; their rule is, "If you can print it on a piece of paper, we can engrave it." If you're in the area and dying for some personalization, hit them up for a burn session. $30. [Device Nine Six via Cool Hunting]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

