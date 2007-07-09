Enertia Electric Motorcycle

The Brammo Motorsports Enertia is a 100% electric bike. Charged by normal plug in a speedy three hours (faster than my Macbook Pro), six lithium phosphate batteries can store up to 45 miles worth of riding. But at a top speed of only 50mph, the chain-driven Enertia is more of a decorated moped than a motorcycle (though the Brembo brakes sound nice). Hitting stores next year, a limited edition carbon model will run $14,995 with the standard priced at $11,995. Because it takes green to go green.

[enertia via treehugger]