Embotec Magnet Keyboard Floats Keys

Embotec has just revealed a new concept keyboard that breaks the mold of traditional typing devices, accepting the crush of our fingers with either a spring or rubber base. Instead, the Magnet Keyboard levitates the keys from the board, and regulates the levitation through electromagnetism. The advantage here is that the keyboard is able to measure multi-finger force and dynamically adjust the resistance. And despite the necessary calculations, response times are supposed to fast enough for gamers and business folk alike. There's no word on price yet, but expect to see the keyboard this year. We'll be sure to buy one, douse it with holy water and send the levitating demon board back where it came from. [aving via ubergizmo]