Embotec has just revealed a new concept keyboard that breaks the mold of traditional typing devices, accepting the crush of our fingers with either a spring or rubber base. Instead, the Magnet Keyboard levitates the keys from the board, and regulates the levitation through electromagnetism. The advantage here is that the keyboard is able to measure multi-finger force and dynamically adjust the resistance. And despite the necessary calculations, response times are supposed to fast enough for gamers and business folk alike. There's no word on price yet, but expect to see the keyboard this year. We'll be sure to buy one, douse it with holy water and send the levitating demon board back where it came from. [aving via ubergizmo]
Embotec Magnet Keyboard Floats Keys
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.