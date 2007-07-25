Elgato Brings Network-Connected HDTV to Your Mac With HDHomeRun

Elgato improves on their USB High Def solution for Macs by introducing the HDHomeRun, a network-connected device that can actually service multiple machines at once. There are two ATSC (over the air or unencrypted cable but not standard cable) tuners, which means two people can watch 24 and Heroes at the same time. The whole setup runs you $199, which is kind of steep if you compare it to the $299 TiVo HD. [Elgato]