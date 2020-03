A spot of Eastern wisdom never goes astray, and now you can take plenty with you without having to lug a year supply of cookies with you - the fortune cookie has gone digital!

The cookie holds 1500 futures, far more than you would find if you opened every last fortune cookie on the planet. I reckon there are only about thirty different fortunes found in real cookies. At best.

This one isn't nearly as tasty, though.

E-Fortune Cookie [via Nerd Approved]