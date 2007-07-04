Electronic Drum Beat Maker Lets Your Fingers Do the Drumming

We've seen finger drums before, but none as cartoonishly convincing as these. This $19.95 Electronic Drum Beat Maker has heads that light up when you hit them, and even the cymbal makes its own sound. Each part of the Finger Drum set plays its own rhythmic loop, and you can string together a sequence and record your compositions, later playing them back to the annoyance of all within earshot.

Hey, wait a minute, doesn't that typeface on the bass drum remind you of the Beatles logo from the '60s, just a little bit?

Product Page [Baron Bob, via Geek Alerts]