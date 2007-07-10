"Electric Man" Cooks Fish, Cures Rheumatism

This 71-year-old Chinese man goes by "Electric Man" to his friends and neighbors. Why? Because he routinely has 220V of electricity flowing through his body for "exercise." While he's charged up, he can do a number of things, such as light lightbulbs and cook a fish in a mere two minutes. He also uses his powers to treat locals for such diseases as rheumatism, arthritis and lumbago, which confirms my wish to never be treated at a rural Chinese hospital for anything, ever. • [Spulch]