Eco-Friendly Hotel Being Built Within an Abandoned Quarry

quaryhotel2.jpgLooking for a comic- book style hotel to stay in on your next trip to China? Then check out the Songjiang Hotel. It's being built within a quarry. A quarry! Why not just call it a layer. The Songjiang, scheduled to be completed in 2009, not only has your traditional spas and conference facilities, but also features bungee jumping off of the top of the quarry, a few underwater guest rooms, a grass-covered roof, several waterfalls (one of which flows down the front of the hotel) and even geo-thermal energy extraction that should be able to power most of the hotel's needs.

Come on US, where are our geo-thermal quarry hotels? All we have are the dancing fountains outside the Bellagio in Las Vegas. [EcoGeek]

