EC Investigates Blu-ray Competitive Practices

The European Commission has opened an investigation regarding hi-def discs, demanding access to Hollywood movie studios' files regarding Blu-ray and HD DVD agreements. Because some believe that the Blu-ray Disc Association has signed studios in contracts that aren't only exclusive, but anti-competitive.

Many are citing that the clear evidence for Blu-ray's alleged cheating is that HD DVD is selling more standalone players throughout Europe, yet Blu-ray is maintaining huge studio support. While this sales figure may be true, the PS3—while not a runaway hit—isn't necessarily included in "standalone players."

Since Sony Pictures, Disney, Twentieth Century Fox, Lionsgate and MGM are all Blu-ray exclusive, any findings would be a massive win for HD DVD, as these studios might be forced to produce movies on both formats (...I wonder if that would apply to Sony).

I love my hi-def DVDs as much as the next guy, but I can do without the federal drama. Let's just get downloads going.

