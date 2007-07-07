No two BEAM nightlights are alike, thanks to photographer Ernest Goh and designer Daniel Pillai. The case, nearly a meter long, employs 40 LEDs to light a strip of medium format transparency film. Instead of using a reproduced sheet of photos, the BEAM lights up an entirely unique strip individual to your nightlight. So what you get is a really cool looking nightlight that you can't find anywhere else and your very own collection of photos. There's no pricing available at the moment as every BEAM appears made depending on demand, but the BEAM site has a spot to contact the artists if you're interested. Product page [BEAM via Popgadget]
Each BEAM Nightlight Has Photography Shot Just For You
