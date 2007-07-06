DVD to iPhone Software Converts Video to JesusPhone With One Big Button

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

dvdtoiphone.jpgIf you're a big fan of the easy button and want to apply its simplifying logic to your fancy new iPhone, check out Innovative Solutions' new DVD to iPhone software. Using "Cyberspeed technology," it will take any DVD, AVI, MPEG or other downloaded video content and convert it to optimized iPhone dimensions. So how speedy is this "Cyberspeed" thing?

They claim a feature-length film takes 45 minute to convert, but see for yourself with the free trial. If you like it, the full version is a $30 download. Unfortunately for Apple users, it won't run on Mac OS X?

Product Page [DVDtoiPhone via Popgadget]

