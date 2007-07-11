Dual-Action LapWorks Futura Is Like a Friendly Bear Trap For Your Lap

I don't care how hot you are, your laptop is probably hotter, especially after a half hour of hard work. And if you're like me, you literally use your laptop atop your lap half the time, and on a desktop the other half. That's why I'm digging this LapWorks Laptop Desk Futura: it stretches open for laptop laptopping, then snaps (toothlessly) into a wedge for desktop use. Best of all, it breathes.

Thanks to elongated ventilation slots and rubber feet that hold it 1/8 of an inch above the desk, heat is carried away with normal airflow. At just over 16 ounces (that's a pound where I'm from), the Futura is not as light as a blogger might prefer. But it does fold up to be a half-inch thick for storage. Now available in gun-metal gray for $29.95, LapWorks is saying it will be out in "bright fashion colors" in the months to come. [LapWorks]