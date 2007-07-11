Dual-Action LapWorks Futura Is Like a Friendly Bear Trap For Your Lap

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

futura_unfolding.jpgI don't care how hot you are, your laptop is probably hotter, especially after a half hour of hard work. And if you're like me, you literally use your laptop atop your lap half the time, and on a desktop the other half. That's why I'm digging this LapWorks Laptop Desk Futura: it stretches open for laptop laptopping, then snaps (toothlessly) into a wedge for desktop use. Best of all, it breathes.

Thanks to elongated ventilation slots and rubber feet that hold it 1/8 of an inch above the desk, heat is carried away with normal airflow. At just over 16 ounces (that's a pound where I'm from), the Futura is not as light as a blogger might prefer. But it does fold up to be a half-inch thick for storage. Now available in gun-metal gray for $29.95, LapWorks is saying it will be out in "bright fashion colors" in the months to come. [LapWorks]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

