Dual Vertical LCD Monitor Converts Your Rack into a Transformer

NLS has what it says is the first dual vertical LCD monitor. The RFT-2L19 is a 19-inch monitor originally made for the US Navy - and now used by the military to control UAVs - that will have all your friends nodding admiringly and saying, "Nice Rack!" when they see your server.Max resolution is 1280 x 1024 and there's 250cd/m2 brightness, 700:1 contrast and VGA/DVI inputs. NLS also claims that you can stick it in a travelling case and heft it around with you, but I can't really see that catching on, can you? [Oh!Gizmo]