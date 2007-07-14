DreamVision's DreamBee HD Projectors Clobber Previous Contrast Ratios

The DreamBee is a 3-chip 1080p LCOS (liquid crystal on silicon) projector that is capable of a whopping 15,000:1 contrast ratio. That's a massive jump over most HD projectors, which hover around the 12,000:1 range. Undeniably awesome, but the DreamBee has got a hard fight ahead of it with cheaper, though still powerful alternatives, like the Panasonic PT-AE1000U and the Epson PowerLite Home Cinema 1080. DreamBees come in a variety of colors and two flavors: standard and pro. The standard model's got the usual hookups, as well as two spots for HDMI, and a lamp that's 1000 lumens bright with a life of 2,000 hours. There's also a professional model, the DreamBee Pro. The pro model comes bundled with an external video processor and scaler that gives the user more source management options. The DreamBee Pro can handle twice as many inputs as the standard version—an impressive four HDMI inputs for the pro model, which is double what the Panasonic PT-AE1000U offers.

Despite its sleek design, the DreamBee's got a massive footprint that might be hard to handle at nearly 23" wide, 18.5" long, and 8" tall, not to mention it weighs 25 pounds. It's definitely made for a long-term home theater setup, without portability in mind. If you don't gawk at the size of the unit, you might at the price: over $14,000 for the standard, and $19,000 for the DreamBee Pro. [DreamVision via Shiny Shiny]