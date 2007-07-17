Dr. Who Cyberman Shower Radio Picks Up FM/AM/Invasion Orders

Show your support for the intergalactic robotic conquerers with the Dr. Who Cyberman Shower Radio. Not only will it observe you with its cold, black sockets, the Cyberman Radio receives FM/AM stations and its mouth glows when you tune around. Its about six inches tall, has a hanging cord, and requires three AAA batteries to get going. Still, for 30 bucks, you'd think the thing could at least threaten your future as an organic being or radio a fleet of orbiting Cybermen warships. [Voga via UberReview]