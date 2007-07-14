Dosh Waterproof Wallet Keeps Keys and SIM Cards Safe

BlueSky Design Group's Dosh wallet takes advantage of flexible and semi-flexible polymers so that it's not only tough and bendable, but waterproof to boot. You've got the usual space for credit cards and bills, an area for coins and a compartment that can hold keys and SIM cards. It runs on the large side and is missing the display area we're used to for a photo ID. Don't like that safety vest orange? You've got a few colors to choose from. The Dosh comes in orange, white, charcoal and chocolate, and sells for around 40 bucks. [Dosh via Popgadget]