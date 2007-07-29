We showed you the brilliant Doom 3 case mod over a year ago, but due to the magic of YouTube, we finally have video of the mod and its fast-forwarded construction. I love a good construction montage—it makes me feel like I'm getting a lot done, even when I'm just perusing the Internet video. So get something done this weekend—watch some random guy do something with his life. Thanks Hero!
Doom 3 Case Mod, Old As Hell, Cool as Hell
