Doodle in 3D like it's 1969

Here's another of my random discoveries from the Euro jaunt, also from the unmissable Victoria & Albert.

It's a drawing kit that lets you create your own 3D artworks, using a protractor set that holds a red and blue pencil in each arm. By adjusting the width you change the depth perception, so a particularly smart assed artist could do some amazing things.

My bet is that any of those freaks who has made an awesome Linerider track would probably be able to pull off some very fancy work with this kit.

You can buy it online from the UK's Gadget Shop for Â£4.95 (other US sites offer the kit, but won't do international shipping).

Incredible 3D Doodle Kit [Gadgetshop]