3d-drawing-kit.jpgHere's another of my random discoveries from the Euro jaunt, also from the unmissable Victoria & Albert.

It's a drawing kit that lets you create your own 3D artworks, using a protractor set that holds a red and blue pencil in each arm. By adjusting the width you change the depth perception, so a particularly smart assed artist could do some amazing things.

My bet is that any of those freaks who has made an awesome Linerider track would probably be able to pull off some very fancy work with this kit.

You can buy it online from the UK's Gadget Shop for Â£4.95 (other US sites offer the kit, but won't do international shipping).

Incredible 3D Doodle Kit [Gadgetshop]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.

