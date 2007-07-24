For those of you without a talking dog, this retractable leash with built-in AM/FM radio and flashlight means you'll never be lonely again when it's time for Bonzo's walkies. It costs $25, weighs one pound and works with two AA batteries. There's only 12 feet of cord, though, so make sure that you're playing mutt-friendly music—Iggy and the Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog springs to mind. [Amazon via Shiny Shiny]
Dog Leash with Built-In Radio and Flashlight Gives Son et Lumiere Walks
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.