Dog Leash with Built-In Radio and Flashlight Gives Son et Lumiere Walks

For those of you without a talking dog, this retractable leash with built-in AM/FM radio and flashlight means you'll never be lonely again when it's time for Bonzo's walkies. It costs $25, weighs one pound and works with two AA batteries. There's only 12 feet of cord, though, so make sure that you're playing mutt-friendly music—Iggy and the Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog springs to mind. [Amazon via Shiny Shiny]