Dog Chin Rest Pampers Your Pooch While He Drools All Over Your Leather Upholstery

Doggies love to stick their face out the window of a moving car and catch some breeze, but a car window seems like a pretty uncomfortable place for them to rest their chins. How would you like to rest your chin on a car window while it's going over bumps and uneven terrain? Not very much, I'm guessing. Hence the Outward Hound (groan) Window Dog Chin Rest's existence. It slides over the edge of an open window, creating a nice cushion for canine chins. It might seem like an extravagance, but in the long run it's paying attention to details like this that will keep your dog from turning on you and trying to eat your face. I'm just saying. • [Product Page]via [Book of Joe]