Doggies love to stick their face out the window of a moving car and catch some breeze, but a car window seems like a pretty uncomfortable place for them to rest their chins. How would you like to rest your chin on a car window while it's going over bumps and uneven terrain? Not very much, I'm guessing. Hence the Outward Hound (groan) Window Dog Chin Rest's existence. It slides over the edge of an open window, creating a nice cushion for canine chins. It might seem like an extravagance, but in the long run it's paying attention to details like this that will keep your dog from turning on you and trying to eat your face. I'm just saying. • [Product Page]via [Book of Joe]
Dog Chin Rest Pampers Your Pooch While He Drools All Over Your Leather Upholstery
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Big Wheels Are Quantitatively Worse
Car design sketches have a lot of similarities that stretch back decades: dramatic lines, mail slot windows, and wheels so impossibly big there is literally no room for a tire. A lot of times you’ll see wheels that intersect with the ground, so the wheels are so large they occupy the same space as the road. Yo dawg, my rims are so big they violate the laws of physics.