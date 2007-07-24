DLink's DUB-9240 Wireless USB Hub and Adapter

D-Link's DUB-9240 Wireless USB hub was announced today. For non-wireless USB equipped PCs (everything but the Lenovo T61 and Dell Inspiron 1720), the kit includes an adapter, called the DUB-1210. It operates with the four port hub (DUB-2240), which your devices connect to by cable, at the 3.4GHz to 4.5GHz range to reduce interference. Connections are up to 480mbits per second, at 30 feet, USB2.0/1.1, and encrypted at AES-128. But as we've seen in the past, these things are never as reliable as the real wired deal. Plus, 30 feet is pretty short range. But I can see the convenience factor of not having to plug in your components every time you enter a room with a laptop, but only if your adapter is built inside. Oh, each adapter can address 3 hubs. This stuff will be available in Q4 for $220 for the hub and $120 for the adapter. Me? I'll stick with a $5 USB cable for now. For the record, IOGEAR has a comparable, and also USB-IF certified setup. Little details were available. [D-Link via PC World]