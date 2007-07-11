DJ Mix 2000 USB Console Will Turn Your Cubicle Into a Groovicle

The DJ Mix 2000 Audio Console from NTI Comodo is a neat little gadget for anyone who fancies themselves as a record changer DJ. Aimed at anyone with more than a passing interest in internet broadcast, audio dubbing - even Karaoke Queens (yes, loverboy, I mean YOU) - can just plug it in to a computer via USB and go-go-go-go-go (you can even add a bit of echo to your voice.)

Software is included, and there's a palm-size LED so you can check that your sound levels aren't making everyone's ears bleed. Two downsides, though - no eleven on the volume, and no built-in cowbell. The DJ Mix 2000 costs around $140 and it's the best USB thingy evah, IMHO.

[Aving USA via New Launches]