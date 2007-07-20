DIY Nintendo DS Lite RumblePak

If you like tinkering with the inner working of gadgets as well as the Nintendo DS Lite, have I got a sweet project for you. Instructables has instructions on how to make a homemade RumblePak for the DS Lite that fits nicely inside the GBA cartridge slot on the bottom of the device. It's not for people who haven't cracked open and fiddled with stuff before, as you'll be, you know, building your own cartridge, but how satisfying will that first rumble be if you pull it off? [Instructables]