Want to get great pictures of lightning without sitting outside all night? Check out this DIY lightning activated camera shutter trigger. It works by detecting really fast changes in light—which is either a lightning flash or your 2-year-old going nuts with the light switch—and triggers the camera shutter. The result is a convoluted way to automatically capture lightning without doing work yourself. Unless you count building the thing as work, which may actually be more work than sitting outside. [Solorb via DIYLive via Make]
DIY Lightning Activated Camera Trigger
