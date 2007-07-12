Harness the power of the technology that drives the iPhone's multitouch display as well as Microsoft's uber-expensive Surface for a few hundred bucks and some elbow grease. Using a projector, a modified webcam and what amounts to a homemade acrylic whiteboard along with some community-made software, you can reenact the iPhone commercial at home. Hit the jump for a sweet action vid and instructional link. Looks like a great way to improve your tech knowledge and get geeky for a purpose. If nothing else your giant swivelling board/webcam combo will make a great conversation starter at your next shindig. [Interactive Multitouch Display]
DIY Interactive Multitouch Display For Tech Savants
