Wacky straws are fun, but super wacky straws like these DIY Drinking Strawz make boozing even more entertaining. The set ($12.99) comes with 20 connectors and 16 straw pieces, which means you can make contraptions above to suck liquid out of multiple cups at once. Or, just go retro and make one giant chain of straws so it takes about a minute for liquid to get from the cup to your mouth. Either way, it'll keep you and your kids occupied (because you're both drunk). [ThinkGeek via make via Boing Boing]
DIY Drinking Straws Make Sucking Fun
